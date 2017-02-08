GRAHAM, Eric, passed away suddenly on 29th January 2017. Loving husband of Susan.

My heart has followed you to heaven x.”

Devoted daddy of Hannah and Adam.

“To live in the hearts you leave behind is not to die x.”

Devoted daddy of Rachel.

Remembering you is easy, I do it every day,

But missing you is a heartache that never goes away.

– Glendore Wood.

GRAHAM – 29th January, suddenly at his residence, 22 Glendore Wood, Omagh, Eric James. Beloved son.

Always remembered by his loving parents Charles and Dawn.

Precious in the sight of the Lord, is the death of his saints.

GRAHAM – Suddenly, Eric James.

Always remembered by his sister Beverley, brother-in-law Gareth and nieces Catherine and Sarah.

Them also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him.

GRAHAM – January 29th, 2017, suddenly. Precious memories of Eric, a much loved son-in-law and brother-in-law.

A smiling face, a heart of gold, the very best son-in-law and brother-in-law this world could hold,

Never selfish, always kind, these are the memories you left behind.

God bless you (Son) xxx.

Will always be remembered, mum-in-law Mary, father-in-law Frank, Stephen and Laura-Lee.

– Culmore Gardens.

GRAHAM – 29th January 2017. Treasured memories of Eric, much loved brother-in-law and uncle.

“The happy hours we once enjoyed, how sweet their memories still,

But death has left a vacant place, this world can never fill.”

Loved and remembered always by Jackie, David, Sarah and Darren xx

GRAHAM – 29th January 2017, Eric. Precious memories of a much loved brother-in-law and uncle.

“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal.”

Will be sadly missed by Maria, Barry, Eva and Amy x