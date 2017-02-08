McGALE – 5th February 2017, John, R.I.P., 104 Strule Park. Dearly loved son of the late Frank and Maryanne. Funeral took place Wednesday following 10 am Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church with interment in Drumragh.
Deeply regretted by his nieces and nephews.
Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.
McGALE, John
Posted: 11:19 am February 8, 2017
