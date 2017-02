McHUGH

John (Sean)

Died 1st February 2017

Peacefully at his home in Donaghanie, Beragh. Beloved husband of Mary Catherine and loving father to Eamonn and Ciaran.

Deeply regretted by brother and sisters, Brian, Kathleen, Rita and Anne. Funeral took place on Saturday 4th February in the Church of the Immaculate Conception with interment after in the adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace.