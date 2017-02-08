+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath Notices

McNALLY, Margaret

Posted: 11:18 am February 8, 2017

McNALLY,  Margaret, (Sixmilecross), R.I.P., died Saturday 4th February 2017, peacefully in Tyrone County Hospital, late of 83 Tullyneil Road, Sixmilecross. Beloved daughter of Cassie and Felix, R.I.P. and loving sister of Michael, R.I.P., Charles, R.I.P. and Felix. Funeral took place on Monday 6th February 2017 with 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumduff followed by interment in adjoining cemetery.
Deeply regretted by her sorrowing brother Felix and entire family circle.
Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW