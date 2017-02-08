McNALLY, Margaret, (Sixmilecross), R.I.P., died Saturday 4th February 2017, peacefully in Tyrone County Hospital, late of 83 Tullyneil Road, Sixmilecross. Beloved daughter of Cassie and Felix, R.I.P. and loving sister of Michael, R.I.P., Charles, R.I.P. and Felix. Funeral took place on Monday 6th February 2017 with 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumduff followed by interment in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing brother Felix and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.