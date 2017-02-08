Omagh woman bids to start new dog walking group

A PROPOSED new dog walking group in Omagh has the potential to help change the lives of dozens of pets and their owners, it has been claimed.

Charlotte Turnbull decided to give a home to mixed Collie pup called ‘Ziggy’ who was rescued by the Grovehill Animal Sanctuary.

But like so many other rescue dogs, the young dog has a lot of problems interacting with people and other dogs, making walks stressful for both her and Charlotte.

In a bid to seek help, Charlotte took to social media with the aim of setting up a local dog walking club.

“There has been a great response already from people who want to help and who understand the problems that you can have with a dog,” said the 28-year-old from Shandon Park.

“What I would like to do is start a club, very informal, where dog owners could meet up on a regular, maybe weekly basis, which will let our dogs socialise and maybe we could find out some useful information from each other.

“The club would be completely free-of-charge, and I think it would be a great help not just for Ziggy, but for other dogs and their owners who are also facing similar problems.

“Ziggy is a lovely pet, but when other people or dogs are around she becomes very nervous, so it can be a real problem taking her for walks, even though she loves getting outside.

“I think the only way to help is to expose her more often to other dogs, so she can become accustomed to them.”

In a few short hours, Charlotte was inundated with responses from other dog owners and also helpful advice from the DG Dog Training Academy which is based in Omagh.

“It’s great to see how many people care and want to help and hopefully we can come together and form our own group and help dogs like Ziggy who have probably been treated badly in the past,” added Charlotte.

To find out more, visit Charlotte’s Facebook page ‘Omagh Dog Walking Group’.