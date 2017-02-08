+44 (0)28 8224 3444
Significant collision between Omagh and Drumquin

Posted: 11:04 pm February 8, 2017
Police road closed_0328

DETAILS are still emerging tonight about a road traffic collision on the Omagh – Drumquin road, which is currently resulting in circuitous diversions for motorists.

Halfway between Omagh and Drumquin, near Drumbarley Cottages, it is understood that an articulated lorry collided with low-hanging trees resulting in a cargo of mobile classrooms crashing across the road. The road is still completely blocked in both directions.

According to sources at the scene, no-one has been injured in the mishap, although the recovery situation remains dangerous due to the angle at which the wreckage is perched.

It is understood too that an initial diversion for motorists via the Pigeon Top is also blocked, after a lorry became stuck along the steep, narrow road.

