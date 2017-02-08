TAGGART, Frank

TAGGART – 6th February 2017, Frank, R.I.P., 11 Gortrush Park. Dearly beloved husband of the late Annie and devoted father of Liam, Michael, James, Declan, Mary, Maggie, Tally and the late Pat. Funeral today Thursday, following 10 am Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church with interment in Drumragah.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren and entire family circle.

On his soul Sweet Jesus have mercy.