Two taken to hospital after house fire in Tyrone

TWO people – including a pensioner – were taken to hospital and a dog lost its life in two separate fires in Tyrone this week.
Inside a dramatic 24-hour period this week, the NI Fire and Rescue Service was called out to four incidents across the county.
In one call-out, the rescue service saved a cow which had fallen into a slurry pit, while they also extinguished a fire at another cattle shed in Dromore.
Posted: 7:07 pm February 8, 2017