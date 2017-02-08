+44 (0)28 8224 3444
Two taken to hospital after house fire in Tyrone

Posted: 7:07 pm February 8, 2017
firetender180712mc32
TWO people – including a pensioner – were taken to hospital and a dog lost its life in two separate fires in Tyrone this week.
 
Inside a dramatic 24-hour period this week, the NI Fire and Rescue Service was called out to four incidents across the county.
 
In one call-out, the rescue service saved a cow which had fallen into a slurry pit, while they also extinguished a fire at another cattle shed in Dromore.
 
Read the full story in tomorrow’s Ulster Herald out tomorrow morning (Thursday) or subscribe to our digital edition here.
 

 

