WILSON, Anne

WILSON – (née Ashenhurst) Saturday 4th February 2017, passed away peacefully at Knockmoyle Nursing Home, Anne, 7 Plumbridge Road, Newtownstewart. Dear wife of Robert and loving mother of Robin and Ivan, mother-in-law of Shirley and Gail and devoted grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral took place on Tuesday 7th February in Cappagh Parish Church, service followed by interment in adjoining graveyard. Donations if so desired to the Chest, Heart & Stroke Association, c/o Hood & Co. Undertakers, 29 Main Street, Newtownstewart, BT78 4AD.

Lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle. Each of us in our own way are thinking of you.

“May God now keep you in his arms, safe from harm till we meet again.”