Crime gang fears as burglaries continue in Omagh

OMAGH has been the target for more burglaries, as questions have been raised over the PSNI’s strategy to tackle criminals.

The latest incident – which comes after an alarming rise in break-ins in Omagh over recent months – was reported this week in the Farmhill area of Killyclogher.

Another house was burgled in the Beltany Road area, just over a week earlier.

Sinn Féin’s Barry McElduff says he is seeking an urgent meeting with the police to raise the concerns of the community and ask whether an organised gang is responsible.

“I want to know if the PSNI has an effective strategy for combating these crimes. Can they throw some light on who exactly is behind these robberies, some of which have occurred in daylight?”