Donna to debut for Ireland in ITF tournament

A MEMBER of Omagh and Irvinestown tennis clubs is set to win her first cap for Ireland when she takes part in the International Tennis Federation World Team Championships in South Africa next month.

Donna McSorley will represent Ireland in the over-35s category after impressive performances in a number of qualifying tournaments as well as catching the eye while playing for Ulster in the inter-provincial series.

Her selection is the culmination of a lot of hard work both on and off the court and the Holy Family PS teacher is looking forward to competing against some of the best in the world.

Last year Netherlands captured the Suzanne Lenglen Cup with France, Germany and USA making up the top four in the ladies over-35 section.

Ireland aren’t considered among the game’s superpowers and the Omagh member isn’t sure what to expect.

“Last season I travelled throughout Ireland, playing tournaments, trying to impress and get noticed. Obviously that proved worthwhile,” said Donna.

“I play doubles with Elaine Chambers from Donegal and we both got selected.

“I got selected for Ulster last year and played well against the other provinces in September.

“We played two out of three qualifyng tournaments and did particularly well in one in Dublin and beat a number of Irish players along the way. That was in some ways our breakthrough and put us in the mix for selection.”

News of Donna’s selection has caused quite a stir locally and the weekend before last Omagh Lawn Tennis Club hosted a small fundraiser to help with some of her travel and accommodation expenses.

The kids at Holy Family have also been enjoying the hype surrounding Donna’s forthcoming participation in the Capetown tournament which lasts for 10 days.

“For me this is the highlight of my relatively short tennis career. I have played a lot of sports but just focused on the tennis in the last year to see how far I could get.

“I’ve been doing a lot of training recently and I want to thank Irene at Figure8Fitness, Harry Smith and Elaine at HS Fitness in Omagh as well as my tennis coach John Maguire.

Academy boys need to pull out all the stops OMAGH Academy coach Ross Hunter insists his players will have to pull out all the stops if they are...

Tyrone star hoping to end injury nightmare Tyrone star Joe McMahon has revealed he’s ready to end a 17-month injury nightmare and return to action.