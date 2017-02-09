+44 (0)28 8224 3444
Find out what's inside this week's Ulster Herald

Posted: 9:51 am February 9, 2017
THIS week’s Ulster Herald is brimming with news, entertainment and sport from across Tyrone, and it’s on the streets now.

UHD-001-090217

News

  • Communities minister Paul Givan fails to meet with Omagh-based Comhaltas over funding.
  • Stormont crisis brings uncertainty as council sets the rates for the year.
  • Dromore woman victim of Ed Sheeran ticket scam.
  • Five West Tyrone Assembly seats will be contested by 15 candidates on March 2.
UHD-080-090217

Sport

  • GAA – Red Hands head to Croke Park for Dublin test.
  • GAA – Tyrone ladies last gasp penalty seals win over Kildare
  • Football – Dergview bid for play-off spot with win over Armagh
  • Swimming – Omagh hosts prestigious gala event.
  • Athletics – Sacred Heart strike gold in cross-country championships.
UHD-031-090217

Entertainment

  • Clanabogan Drama Circle ready for the stage with ‘Stella By Starlight’.
  • Elvis spectacular in Lola’s at the Silverbirch Hotel.
  • Roof Top Museum to open at the Strule Arts Centre.
  • Isla Grant to perform in Omagh

 

 

