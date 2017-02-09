Find out what’s inside this week’s Ulster Herald

THIS week’s Ulster Herald is brimming with news, entertainment and sport from across Tyrone, and it’s on the streets now.

News

Communities minister Paul Givan fails to meet with Omagh-based Comhaltas over funding.

Stormont crisis brings uncertainty as council sets the rates for the year.

Dromore woman victim of Ed Sheeran ticket scam.

Five West Tyrone Assembly seats will be contested by 15 candidates on March 2.

Sport

GAA – Red Hands head to Croke Park for Dublin test.

GAA – Tyrone ladies last gasp penalty seals win over Kildare

Football – Dergview bid for play-off spot with win over Armagh

Swimming – Omagh hosts prestigious gala event.

Athletics – Sacred Heart strike gold in cross-country championships.

Entertainment