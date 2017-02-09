VIDEO: Controversial candidate back on the ballot

Bible campaigner Susan Anne White has vowed that she will not be silenced from airing her controversial views even by hate crime legislation.

Standing in her fourth election as an independent since 2014, the Trillick based woman outlined her now familiar manifesto outside Omagh’s electoral office on Tuesday, stating that she has not changed or compromised her principles in any way.

Advertisement

Mrs White outlined her opposition to ‘the Islamisation of the UK’, ‘the LGBT agenda’ and ‘other evils such as abortion, illegal drugs and animal cruelty’.

The candidate also aired her support for the union, Brexit and direct rule and labelled the DUP as “cowardly”.

“I believe direct rule is preferable to mandatory coalition, which allows evil doers to seize the reins of power,” she claimed.

Susan Anne White’s best result came in 2015, when she recorded 166 votes. Her vote dropped to 85 at last year’s Assembly election, but she still managed to take almost double the number of first preference votes for Conservative candidate Roger Lomas.

‘NOT A LONE VOICE’

The candidate stated her claim this week that her views are representative of a considerable number of people who she said are afraid to speak out.

“They are afraid of being accused of hate speech or hate crime, but I’m convinced many people believe exactly as I believe and feel as I feel.

Advertisement

“They want someone like me to articulate what they are afraid to say, and I’m more than happy to speak out and speak up.”

Mrs White once again stated her belief that children are being “brainwashed, manipulated and recruited to the homosexual lifestyle by the LGBT agenda”.

Asked if she was concerned over the offence her views may cause and the potential breach of hate crime legislation, the candidate described herself as “a truth teller”.

“People need to hear the truth, the truth hurts sometimes. But the truth must be told.

“I do not fear man,” she added. “I do not fear hate crime laws. They will not silence me, I will continue to speak the truth, I will continue to uphold biblical values, should I be the only one left espousing such values.”

Former DUP councillor to stand for TUV in West Tyrone Former DUP councillor Charlie Chittick has left the party and will stand as the TUV's first ever candidate in...