Omagh music store owner Mike Reynolds retires

Having travelled around the world as a military musician, it was in Omagh that Mike Reynolds’ lifelong dreams of owning his own business came true.

Now the 70-year-old has made the difficult decision to retire from his beloved Reynolds Music store – a popular music shop and instrument repair place which stands proudly in the heart of Castle Street.

It is loved by musicians not only from Omagh, but across Ireland and further ashore – and as Mike hands over the reins to his son, Jonathan Reynolds he can be sure that his legacy will live on.

Mike says that he’s ‘always loved music, and the emotions that music is able to stir’.

He recalls that his passion was first kindled at his primary school in Crossland Moor, Huddersfield when he was just seven-years-old.

Wide-eyed and eager to learn, the Englishman picked up his very first instrument, the violin – and was determined to stick with it.

“Even though I wasn’t very good at it – ever,” he laughed.

Then when he reached secondary school – and still hungry to play music – his teachers advised him to try out the viola instead.

“It was a little larger and maybe not as demanding player-wise, and I enjoyed that more,” he reflected. “It took me a while to realise that it was the instrument that was wrong – not necessarily me.”

However, after Mike left secondary school at the age of 16, he became absolutely fascinated with the music which the dance bands at the time were playing – and began to long for a saxophone.

“I couldn’t afford one though… But I could afford a clarinet,” he smiled. “Both being woodwind, the two were closely related to each other.

“At that time, Acker Bilk had a number one hit, ‘Stranger on the Shore’ and the sound of the clarinet haunted me. It was forever in my mind.”

When Mike reached 20-years-of-age, he joined the army as a military musician, and entertained everyone from the troops, to dignitaries and VIPs with music on the clarinet and saxophone.

“After I joined, I was sent to Germany and then the Yemen, and then eventually came back to be stationed in Omagh, Lisanelly Barracks,” he described.

“That’s how I got to know Omagh – its beautiful town, its friendly people, and a woman called Colette who would eventually become my wife.

“Everyone went to the dances in the Royal Arms on a Friday night, and I was fascinated by the music and sound produced by the show-bands.”

Stationed in Omagh and with his heart still set on owning a saxophone, when Mike heard that Matchetts Music in Belfast were having a sale he jumped at the chance to travel up to the North’s capital.

It was there he bought a saxophone of his very own – at the price of £35.

After 12 years, Mike decided to finish his army service and, still keeping his love of music very much at the fore, enrolled in a two year musical instrument repair course at Newark Technical College, Nottinghamshire.

Eventually a post came up with the Western Educational Library Board on Omagh’s Hospital Road as an instrument repairer – and Mike got the job.

“I couldn’t wait to get back to Omagh,” he said. “I loved the people, the town, the county… I simply loved Ireland.

“I worked alongside the late Gus Hamilton for years as an instrument repairer, before I decided to set up my own business in Omagh doing the same thing.

“My course taught me how to repair woodwind instruments, violins and pianos… And from the day I left it, I have never repaired a piano!

“But I also learned how to repair brass instruments as well, and maintain them. I picked that up on the side.

“To have an instrument that is unworkable and to make it work is very pleasing. It’s a nice way to make a living.”

In the late 1980s, Mike rented a derelict house, with the address of 35 Castle Street, Omagh in the hopes of giving his repair business a permanent location.

Little did he know, that almost three decades later, ‘Reynolds Music’ as it became known, would still be thriving in that very same place.

“We began by repairing the instruments of local bands, and instruments for other education authorities too,” he explained. “But it developed then into a music retail outlet because I was being asked constantly if I could ‘provide a good instrument at a reasonable price’.

“And I was able to do that.”

After initially bringing a few guitars in – and a box full of tin whistles – the instrument-selling aspect of Mike’s business grew bit-by-bit.

“The guitars were very popular at Christmas time,” he recalled. “But people kept coming back and asking me for bigger and better instruments. I had to diversify then.

“I was fortunate though, because I knew about instruments and what made them work properly.

“No instrument that came into our shop was ever there by accident. It was always an instrument at good quality at a fair price. And that will always be our policy.”

And while he describes his decision to retire as ‘very tough’, Mike will keep playing music with his five piece band, ‘The Blue Notes’ and he will continue conducting the very talented St Eugene’s Brass and Reed band, now in their 134th year.

“It was always an ambition of mine to have my own business, and I have fulfilled that now,” he said.

“I’ve lead a very busy life, and myself and my wife Colette want more time to be together. We’ll be celebrating 50 years of marriage soon.

“There’s also so many parts of Ireland that I haven’t been to, and I’ve got a free travel pass and I intend to use it!”

He concluded, “The business has been wonderful, as have the friendships which were made through it.

“I’m now entering a different phase of my life, but it is one which I will enjoy – as I have enjoyed all the other phases of my life.

“I’ll also continue love the atmosphere that is unique to Omagh. Because no matter where I’ve travelled in the world, there’s a certain friendliness, and politeness found in this town. I’ve been very fortunate to fulfil my dreams, alongside a wonderful family that supports me.”

• Reynolds Music store will be holding a retirement sale soon in honour of Mike. Watch this space for more details about the event.