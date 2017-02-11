Battling Tyrone display falls just short at Croke Park

A BATTLING performance from Tyrone against the All-Ireland champions fell just short as their hopes of recording a second National League victory were thwarted in added time at Croke Park on a score of 1-7 to 0-10. The Red Hands had been looking good when they led by 1-6 to 0-4 midway through the second half. Aidan McCrory’s goal came minutes after Niall Morgan had pulled off a great penalty save from Dean Rock.

But their hopes of building on that boost never really materialised and they registered just one more score as the Dubs – who haven’t been beaten in over 30 league and championship matches – came back strongly at the finish.

Playing with the aid of the wind in the opening period, Tyrone led by 0-5 to 0-3 at the break, with man of the match, Niall Sludden, leading by example. It was also an impressive defensive display as Ronan McNamee, Justin McMahon and Padraig Hampsey each impressed.

The Red Hands also recovered from the loss of Tiernan McCann to a black card and were reduced to 14 players in the second half when Mark Bradley received a straight red card following an altercation with Johnny Cooper.

Nevertheless, the draw is encouraging and team manager, Mickey Harte, will be hoping that they can build upon it as they face home games against Cavan and Monaghan during the next few weeks.

“You always know that you’re under threat against Dublin no matter how many points you’re up against them because they’re a quality side and capable of turning things their way in an instant,” he said.

“The sending off of Mark Bradley made things that bit harder and we were a bit wayward in our finishing and we might have been in a better position of we had been more accurate. But I can’t take anything away from the players who worked their socks off in difficult conditions.”