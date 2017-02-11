Best pasta dish ever invented?



I reckon this recipe for creamy sausage pasta could be the best thing ever invented. I’ve made it twice now in as many weeks and it’s simply stupendous.

It’s sumptuous with the cream, packed full of taste via the sausages and beyond satisfying with the pasta – it ticks all the right boxes in my world for a weeknight supper.

You know you see those nutters filling baths with beans and then climbing in? I reckon if ever a bath was filled with this stuff, I’d gladly climb in and wallow down with my mouth open like a Roman emperor of old, one who isn’t afraid of getting chilli peppers in his cacks.

Conceivably, you could cross the threshold from work and have a plate of this stuff in front of you in under 30 minutes. Whilst that’s good enough for me, it’s the following 10 minutes which leaves the indelible impact.

The absolute key here – if there is one – is that you have to use the best sausages you can get your hands on. Otherwise the finished dish will be overly greasy and likely, it’ll stick in your craw and likelier still, you’ll wonder what yer man in the paper was on about and certainly, you’ll curse his name to high heaven.

Six of the best sausages you can buy, preferably with a high meat content, aren’t going to cost an arm and a leg. What is there? Three quid of a difference between the cheapest and the most expensive? But the difference that extra three quid will make is night and day.

INGREDIENTS (serves 2)

4/5 of the best sausages money can buy

200g of the pasta of your choice I like penne for this one)

250ml of double cream

1 large onion, finely sliced

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

1 small red chilli pepper, finely chopped

olive oil

salt and freshly ground

black pepper

squirt of lemon juice

chopped flatleaf parsley

grated parmesan (optional)

THE PLAN

Start by doing all your chopping and then gently fry up the onion in a frying pan with a glug of olive oil for about ten minutes until they’re soft and sweet. At this juncture boil the kettle and get your pasta going in plenty of salted water.

Next snip the ends off the sausages and squeeze out the meat, add this to the onions and continue frying until they are nice and golden all round – another five or six minutes. It doesn’t matter if the meat breaks up or stays together in little clumps, so long as it cooks.

Add the garlic and the chilli, turn the heat down and stir fry for another minute or two (you basically want to cook off the garlic so it no longer tastes raw but not to long as it’s coloured and bitter).

Stir through the cream and bring to a bubble and stir again. Check the seasoning and it’s done.

Drain your pasta and then add this to the creamy mixture and toss through.

Serve up without delay and then sprinkle on a little of the chopped parsley, a squirt of lemon juice and a dusting of parmesan.

Technically and probably, you don’t really need much parmesan. But I rarely eat pasta without it. In this case, I bring the lump of cheese to the table along with that lemon.

From the first forkful of this stuff your eyes will be rolling in your head and you’ll wonder where this recipe has been all your life. Your lips will also form the following word… Wow.

Best thing ever invented?