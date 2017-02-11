+44 (0)28 8224 3444
BMW stolen in latest burglary in Omagh

Posted: 10:15 am February 11, 2017
Police general_0242

A BMW X5 was stolen in Omagh after a house was broken into last week, as the worrying trend of house crime continues.

Police have said the vehicle was taken from the Killyclogher Road area in the early hours of Thursday morning.
 
The theft was reported, days after another house was broken into, in the Farmhill area of Killyclogher on Tuesday evening.
A property was also burgled in the Beltany Road area, just over a week earlier.
 
And in the east of the county, a house was targeted in the Lerrig Heights area of Aughnacloy on Tuesday, February 7.
