Double drama delight with Hazel Wand



Young cast to perform Shrek on Strule stage

IT will be a case of double drama delight at the Strule Arts Centre next week as young actors from Hazel Wand will be performing two different plays for adults and children alike to enjoy.

Advertisement

The show extravaganza kicks off with a special adaptation of the hilarious movie, Shrek on Monday, February 13 beginning at 7.30pm sharp, and again on Tuesday, February 14 at the same time.

The lead role of the green ogre named Shrek will be shared by Caleb Millar and Oisin McCloskey, while Leon McClean and Hannah McCarney share the charismatic role of Donkey.

The show also features a large cast of five to 10-year-olds from the Omagh drama school.

Another notable character is Adult Princess played by Roise Dolan, who across the two nights makes the role her own.

“I chose this play because the children seemed to really enjoy the movie Shrek,” drama teacher, Sister Aengus Fitzpatrick explained. “It’s a fun story, filled with upbeat lively songs and funny moments.

“The children also seem to really like Donkey – in the films, he’s such a positive, quirky character and I think they are drawn to that. We decided to start the show early so that the young kids in the audience can enjoy the performance as well as the adults.”

Advertisement

The play, which will feature a unique script written by Sr Aengus, will also include a number of popular songs, including, ‘When I Wish Upon a Star’, ‘Hallelujah’ and ‘I’m a Believer’.

Sr Aengus added, “For many of the young actors on the night, this will be the first time that they’ve got up on stage and performed to their parents and peers.

“The main thing is the kids’ enjoyment, and hopefully they’ll learn a lot from it. I’m sure that they will make their loved ones proud.”

Local actors bring classic children’s story, Matilda to life

IN a second helping of entertainment, Hazel Wand’s junior actors will also be bringing one of Roald Dahl’s most-loved novels to the stage – Matilda, of course.

The play will take place at the Strule Arts Centre on Monday, February 13 and Tuesday, February 14, beginning at 8.45pm.

With Emily Devlin and Rosa Bradley sharing the prestigious role of Matilda, the show also features a large cast of ten and 11-year-olds from the Omagh drama school.

The plot follows the story of a sweet and bright little girl called Matilda, who is very eager to learn.

However, her insensitive parents send her to a school run by Miss Trunchbull – a cruel authoritarian who loathes the very sight of children.

As time goes by, Matilda befriends her lovely school teacher, Miss Honey who soon realises Matilda’s talents – and even helps the young pupil nurture her very special telekinetic power.

To make the play even more authentic, the script performed on the night has been specially written by Hazel Wand’s popular drama teacher Sister Aengus Fitzpatrick and will feature a wealth of catchy songs, including ‘Naughty’, ‘When I Grow Up’, ‘My House’ and ‘The Revolting Children’ – a number which is, unsurprisingly, performed by Miss Trunchbull.

“It is a very good play, featuring lively songs and an interesting script,” Sr Aengus described. “Many of the actors on stage have been with Hazel Wand since they were five-years-old, and have been in lots of plays since.

“However they are particularly excited for this one, as most of them loved the story of Matilda growing up.

“It is a classic children’s story, with a wonderfully happy ending, and we do hope it will be enjoyed by adults and children alike on the night.”

Sr Aengus has expressed her thanks to the stage crew, parents and friends who have aided in any way to the production.

Admission to the shows costs £8 per adult, and £5 for concession. Tickets are available now from the Strule Arts Centre Box Office.