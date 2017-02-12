New music on the way

Quite a few artists have either confirmed or hinted at upcoming new music recently:

• Queens of the Stone Age have teased fans of news on new material by sharing photos from the recording studio.

The band have reportedly been at work on the long-awaited follow-up to 2013’s ‘…Like Clockwork’ for some time and it was previously revealed that new music would be made available later this year.

• Royal Blood have announced their first UK show of 2017.

The Brighton duo will perform at this year’s Eden Sessions in Cornwall, therefore suggesting new material from their anticipated second album is ready and on its way. Keep an eye out for forthcoming Royal Blood tour dates.

• London Grammar have unveiled yet another taster for their upcoming second album, by releasing new song and video ‘Big Picture’.

They returned with swooping comeback single ‘Rooting for You’ when on tour in Australia.

Trinity College to host Summer Series



There were quite a few gig announcements in recent days (check out the New Music Ni Facebook to stay updated) however the lineup for MCD’s Summer Series caught my eye.

Trinity College is to welcome a host of big name acts as part of the MCD Summer Series 2017.

Doing their respective outdoor things will be:

• July 6: Gregory Porter.

• July 7: James Vincent McMorrow.

• July 8: Bell X1.

• July 9: PIXIES.

• July 10: Two Door Cinema Club with Circa Waves.

• July 11: alt-J.

Tickets went on sale on Friday (temporary relocation to Dublin may be required!)

En Vogue to play their greatest hits in Dublin



90s R&B fans get ready, En Vogue hit Dublin up for a Vicar St show on April 6.

With such massive hits as ‘Hold On’, ‘My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)’, ‘Giving Him Something He Can Feel’ and ‘Free Your Mind’ to rifle through, it promises to be a seriously bottom-wiggling night. Tickets are €35 and went on sale on Friday.

LISTEN TO THIS



The Amazons are one of the most hotly-tipped bands for 2017, having received numerous nominations including BBC Sound Poll 2017, Q’s Best Breakthrough Act, and Apple Music’s New Artists 2017, as well as countless support from press and radio. They burst onto the new music radar with Stay With Me in March last year which was their first release after signing to the prestigious indie label Fiction Records, home to the likes of Tame Impala and The Maccabees, so not bad company. Throughout 2016, The Amazons emerged as one of the most exciting young bands to watch, gathering new fans through their energetic performances and an explosive sound. Championed early on by BBC Music Introducing, they filtered through to Radio 1 playlists and won a slot on the BBC Introducing Stage at Reading and Leeds in 2015. After signing to Fiction late last year, they re-recorded all their material, and have been hitting the road with The Strypes and Jimmy Eat World.

The Amazons are touring Europe in February, and the UK from March. Including Dublin and Belfast shows, on March 7 and 8.

Tickets available here : http://www.songkick.com/artists/336430-amazons

If you are not yet familiar with The Amazons, check them out on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/theamazons





