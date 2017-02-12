New music on the way

Quite a few artists have either confirmed or hinted at upcoming new music recently:
• Queens of the Stone Age have teased fans of news on new material by sharing photos from the recording studio.
The band have reportedly been at work on the long-awaited follow-up to 2013’s ‘…Like Clockwork’ for some time and it was previously revealed that new music would be made available later this year.
• Royal Blood have announced their first UK show of 2017.
The Brighton duo will perform at this year’s Eden Sessions in Cornwall, therefore suggesting new material from their anticipated second album is ready and on its way. Keep an eye out for forthcoming Royal Blood tour dates.
• London Grammar have unveiled yet another taster for their upcoming second album, by releasing new song and video ‘Big Picture’.
They returned with swooping comeback single ‘Rooting for You’ when on tour in Australia.
Trinity College to host Summer Series
There were quite a few gig announcements in recent days (check out the New Music Ni Facebook to stay updated) however the lineup for MCD’s Summer Series caught my eye.
Trinity College is to welcome a host of big name acts as part of the MCD Summer Series 2017.
Doing their respective outdoor things will be:
• July 6: Gregory Porter.
• July 7: James Vincent McMorrow.
• July 8: Bell X1.
• July 9: PIXIES.
• July 10: Two Door Cinema Club with Circa Waves.
• July 11: alt-J.
Tickets went on sale on Friday (temporary relocation to Dublin may be required!)
En Vogue to play their greatest hits in Dublin
90s R&B fans get ready, En Vogue hit Dublin up for a Vicar St show on April 6.
With such massive hits as ‘Hold On’, ‘My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)’, ‘Giving Him Something He Can Feel’ and ‘Free Your Mind’ to rifle through, it promises to be a seriously bottom-wiggling night. Tickets are €35 and went on sale on Friday.
If you are not yet familiar with The Amazons, check them out on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/theamazons
• Facebook: www.facebook.com/NewMusicNi
• Twitter: https://twitter.com/NewMusicNI
• You can view the New Music NI blog on www.newmusicni.wordpress.com
• Email: newmusicniblog@gmail.com