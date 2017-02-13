+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeHeadlines

PREVIEW: Inside this week’s Tyrone Herald…

Posted: 10:12 am February 13, 2017
By Ryan McAleer
r.mcaleer@ulsterherald.com
@RyanMcAleerUH
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
TH 13-02-17 front

It’s Monday and this week’s Tyrone Herald is out now. Here’s a sneak peak at what’s inside.

Get a digital edition right now by clicking this link.

IN THE NEWS

Advertisement
  • Health Minister makes pledge as Caldwells fly home from ‘exile’ in the United States.
  • Musicians pull together to support Tyrone man who suffered spinal injury in Switzerland.
  • Surging cost of waste pushes rates up as council unveils this year’s plans for capital projects.
  • Thief jailed for ‘audacious and brutal’ heist at Tyrone supermarket.
  • And many more stories and features from across the county.
TH 13-02-17 sport

PLUS

  • Coverage from a busy weekend in GAA, soccer and rugby.
  • Special two-page wedding feature.
  • Party photos from around Tyrone.
  • Plus all the regular columnists.

ACCESS THE FULL MOBILE/TABLET/LAPTOP EDITION RIGHT NOW.

TH 13-02-17 living
Posted: 10:12 am February 13, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
PREVIEW: Inside this week’s Ulster Herald

Take a quick look inside this week's 88 page Ulster Herald...

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW