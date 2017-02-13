Derg target play-off spots after Campbell nets five

DERGVIEW boss Richard Clarke wants his players to pull out all the stops in a bid to nab one of the two promotion play-off spots up for grabs in the Championship.

On Saturday Ryan Campbell netted a remarkable five times in an 8-0 victory over basement boys Annagh United to ensure the Derg men finish in the top six.

Advertisement

It was the second time this season that Clarke’s charges had put the Portadown outfit to the sword. Back in October Aaron Arkinson scored on four occasions in a 9-0 win at Darragh Park.

Saturday’s victory leaves Dergview fourth, just four points behind neighbours Institute, who they face at Drumahoe this coming weekend.

Over the next two months the top six play each other home and away and Clarke believes his team can still force their way into the promotion frame.

“We did the business with regard to the top six, now it’s about focusing on trying to force our way into the play-off positions,” said the former Ports midfielder.

“I think it’s fair to assume that Warrenpoint Town will go on and win the league but the other two places are still up for grabs. They’re all big games after the split and anything can happen with a run of results.”

Following the game at Stute, the North Tyrone men are at home to Loughgall before facing difficult away games at leaders Warrenpoint Town and second-placed Ballyclare Comrades. A home game against the PSNI follows on March 18.

FULL SOCCER ROUND-UP IN TODAY’S TYRONE HERALD

Advertisement

Former player returns to Dergview AARON Walsh has returned to former club Dergview until the end of the season