Dromore woman scammed £2,200 over Ed Sheeran tickets

A Dromore woman who was the victim of an online scam paid seven times the retail price for Ed Sheeran concert tickets with money earmarked for her wedding.

Arlene McCann said she was left “shocked and devastated” after her credit card was charged almost £2,200 for the four tickets valued at a total of only £300.

She is due to get married in May this year and was saving the money to help pay for her big day.

“I just didn’t know what to do when the full amount of £2,191 appeared on the screen. There was a booking fee of £460 and a shipping fee of £600 for the tickets which are only supposed to cost about £70 each,” she said.

“Myself and three friends were thinking of going to the concert in Dublin. We decided to try and get the tickets pre-sale last Tuesday morning. After what has happened, I wouldn’t go to the concert even if it was in my own living-room.

“The website was very misleading in that it didn’t give me the opportunity to see the amount being charged before I checked out. Whoever was selling these tickets was chancing their arm and I was unlucky enough to be caught out.

“My partner was able to go to the bank within 10 minutes to try and cancel the payment but it was too late. I’ve written a letter of complaint to the bank and have also contacted Trading Standards.”

SELL-OUT

Ed Sheeran is due to hold the two sell-out concerts at the 3Arena in Dublin in April this year and Miss McCann had been hoping to attend with her friends.

But she has instead been left with a hefty bill and now intends raffling the tickets online in an attempt to try and recoup at least some of the money she has lost.

“I need to try and do something to get some of the money back because it was meant to pay for the band and a couple of other wedding bills,” she added.

“The money only came out of my account on Thursday. When they arrived, the tickets showed that they had been paid for in cash. This and the fact that they were on a pre-sale website makes me think that the seller was only taking a chance and didn’t have the tickets when they were put up for sale online.

“I don’t generally book stuff on websites, but did this time and I’ve been caught. People need to be so careful when booking tickets or anything online and never proceed to checkout without seeing the full amount first.”