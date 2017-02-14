Lots of laughs to be had at ‘Stella By Starlight’

An upcoming play by the Clanabogan Drama Circle promises to be filled with memorable characters, exciting plot twists – and plenty of laughs.

The comedic production, ‘Stella By Starlight’ will take place at St Joseph’s Hall on Friday, February 17 to Sunday, February 19 beginning at 8pm sharp each night.

Written by Irish playwright Bernard Farrell, the two-hour play is set in the lounge of a converted, modernised farmhouse in the scenic Wicklow hills.

The plot, both wry and compassionate, delves into the life of a couple coming to terms with shattered dreams… and the mysterious entity which is the internet.

Tommy Mullan, who is the show’s director and producer, says that the group is ‘looking forward’ to returning to the stage – and hopes the production will provide a multitude of laughs for every age group.

“We’ve been rehearsing for this show for the last three months,” he said. “But we know that it’s important for us to put in the effort because our audiences turn out in their droves year-after-year.

“I chose ‘Stella By Starlight’ with our audiences in mind – it’s a good comedy with lots of twists and turns.

“We always cater for our audiences, because, let’s face it, if we had no audience, then there would be no point in doing a show.

“We hope that our production will give those in attendance a good laugh for a couple of hours so that they can forget all their worries for a little while.”

The Omagh man concluded, “The spirit of togetherness is very good at the Clanabogan Drama Circle.

“I’d like to thank all the cast members, backstage crew and everybody connected with the drama group for the hard work that they have put in over the last few months.”

• Tickets cost £8 per adult/ £5 concession. It is advised to arrive early. All proceeds will go back into the Clanabogan Drama Group, enabling them to put on another thrilling show next year.