Musician bids to battle back after skiing accident



Musicians will come together next month for a ‘Super Session’ to raise funds for 22-year-old Moy man Jonathan Weir who suffered a spinal cord injury in a skiing accident in Switzerland in July last year.

Speaking ahead of the concert in Donaghmore, Jonathan – who is confined to a wheelchair – says he wants to overcome his severe injuries and get back on his feet.

“Life has changed in the fact I have gone from being a very active person to being the total opposite,” he said.

“I am now highly dependable upon a wheelchair and carers. I am hoping to be able to fund intense physio which costs approximately £90 per session and requiring a total of three per week meaning the expenses are overwhelming.

“I hope to, further down the line, be eligible for stem cell treatments which currently cost in the midst of £50k plus, but that will be a long time away.”

He added, “My ultimate goal is to go from being dependable to being able to someday get back on my feet again. I want to try and prove that spinal cord injuries can be beaten and mind over matter always wins.”

In an evening with PJ McDonald, Jim McKee and special guests including Stephen Hayden, Grainne McDonald and David McCrory, the Super Session hopes to raise money to aid Jonathan’s lengthy recovery process.

Donaghmore’s Chris Faloon is organising the evening.

“I’m delighted that PJ and Jim have agreed to help pull this event together,” he said.

“They are two of Tyrone’s finest musicians and have promised to gather round as many musical friends as possible to make this an evening to remember for Jonathan and to raise some of those much needed funds.”

Tickets for the Super Session at Bardic Theatre are now available from Stewart’s Music Shop, Dungannon 028 8772 5286 and are £12.50.