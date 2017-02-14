Stormont crisis brings uncertainty to latest rates rise

The Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has struck a 2.95 per-cent increase in rates for local homes and businesses.

However in a meeting last Wednesday, senior officials outlined their concern over the significant uncertainty around central government funding due to the current political impasse at Stormont.

A regional rate has not yet been struck in the Assembly and last week the council’s head of finance Catherine Leonard said it meant it was not possible to accurately project the total rate impacts across the council area.

Advertisement

After outlining a series of risks and uncertainties facing the local authority, council officials proposed a non-domestic rate of 20.7143p in the pound and a domestic rate of 0.3387p in the pound.

With the regional rate still not struck, the head of finance could only offer home owners and businesses a broad idea of how much their bill is likely to increase in the coming year.

If the rate struck at Stormont is a two per-cent increase, the average business in the Omagh district area faces a £205 rise in their bill, if it’s three per-cent the rise could be £258 and if it’s four per-cent, the increase could be £312.

Homeowners with an average house value of £110,000 face an increase in their bill of between £12-£30, depending on the rate struck by the Executive.

RISKS

In a detailed report, the council’s chief executive Brendan Hegarty outlined ten risks the local authority had to factor into its bid to estimate its financial status in the coming year.

Advertisement

“As central government has yet to agree a budget, councils have not been provided with any information pertaining to the total funding available in 2017/18 from central government to provide rate support to those councils who need it.”

Based on an assumption that the funding pot for councils will be £18.3m, Fermanagh and Omagh’s share is expected to be £1.5m.

One area where the council is facing significant increases in cost is in waste management. Mr Hegarty said any savings made by the council in the past year had been offset by the rising costs.

Ms Leonard said the estimates for 2017/18 show an increase of four per-cent in service expenditure within the council, bringing the total to £31,674,786.

Councillors largely praised council officials for their work in striking the rate amid such uncertainty.

Sinn Féin councillor Martin McColgan said the final rate struck reflected the desire to keep rates keen and maintain the current levels of services.

New community wardens to tackle low level crime AN INITIATIVE involving council employed staff tackling low level crime has been re-launched across the Omagh and Fermanagh area....