+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeSports Awards
Sports Awards Header

School Team of the Year Award

 

Award Sponsor

jamesmcnulty oct

HOW TO VOTE: Select the relevant tick box below and click vote. By supporting your favourite nominee you are creating additional awareness of their nomination and highlighting their success

Please note: One vote per IP address. Your vote does not determine the overall winner but helps create awareness of the shortlisted nominees.

Deadlines: For ‘public view’ of votes: 10am, Monday 20th January 2017

Final voting deadline is: 10am, Monday 27th January 2017.

Save

Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW