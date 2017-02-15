MORGAN, Bruce

MORGAN – 14th February 2017, peacefully at Hillcrest Care Home, Omagh, Bruce, late of Knocksilla Park, Omagh. Dear husband of Frances (Frankie) and father of Patricia, June and Gwyneth. Funeral service at 1 pm on Friday 17th in Cappagh Parish Church followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only. Donations if desired should be made to Alzheimer’s Society and sent c/o J.R. Pollock & Co., 155 Doogary Road, Omagh.

Deeply regretted by the family circle.