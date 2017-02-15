Amalgamation plan for under threat school rejected

The future of a Tyrone primary school which is facing the threat of closure, appears even more bleak after an amalgamation plan was rejected.

St Brigid’s PS, Augher should be celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, but hopes that it will see another 12 months appear to be fading fast.

The proposal to close the rural school had been scheduled to come before the Education Committee last week, but with the collapse of the Executive, the meeting did not go ahead.

The Catholic Council for Maintained Schools (CCMS) said their view was “that the school is not sustainable going forward on the basis of low enrolment numbers (17 pupils); associated financial stress and the number of composite classes (one classroom has four classes and the other three)”.

When asked by the Tyrone Herald whether amalgamation had been considered as an option – as suggested by election candidate Richie McPhillips, the CCMS replied, “Amalgamation with the other two parish schools was considered but rejected by CCMS as an amalgamation could not be delivered in sufficient time to address the issues pertaining at St Brigid’s PS Augher.”

But speaking last week, Mr McPhillips said the school may be given a stay-of-execution with the collapse of the Stormont Executive.

The SDLP man said, “There is a proposal to close St Brigid’s PS, Augher but it is not done and dusted yet. There are discussions ongoing. This is a three primary school parish and the possibility of amalgamation is being discussed.

“The best outcome for the pupils and parents of the parish would be an agreed way forward, with amalgamation one of the original plans, but we await further developments as discussions are ongoing. Many of these decisions will most likely be deferred for quite some time until things settle down again in the Assembly.”

The Education Minister Peter Weir, in reply to an assembly question, said the proposal would be published to allow a two-month window for objections.

He said, “All views and opinions expressed during this period will be considered as part of my deliberations on a proposal and before I take a decision on it.”