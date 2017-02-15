BARTON, Margaret Ellen

BARTON – 7th February 2017, peacefully at South West Acute Hospital, Margaret Ellen, in her 98th year. Loving wife of the late Oliver Barton, recently of Hillcrest Care Home, Omagh and formerly of 21 Dunmurray Gardens, Ballinamallard. Funeral took place on 9th February in Ballinamallard Methodist Church, followed by interment at Tirwinney graveyard. Donations in lieu if desired to Ballinamallard Methodist Church, c/o R.G. Adams & Son, 25 Main Street, Dromore, Co. Tyrone, BT78 3AE. Precious memories of a much loved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother and great, great, grandmother.

– Cecil and Norma, Mancester, Ronnie and Margaret, Omagh, Irene and Charlie, Drumquin, Wesley and Jennifer, Omagh, Linda and Stuart, Ballinamallard.

“Safe in the arms of Jesus.”