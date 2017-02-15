CARLIN, Mary – Daughter of John and Bridget, sister of Susan Coyle, aunt of Seamus and Pius, cousin of Mary Tourish; housekeeper to the priests of the Waterside, to Monsignor Ben Kielt, Father John Convery and father Kevin Mullan.

We can be with Mary in love and prayer in Drumquin Parochial House until noon on Wednesday and then from 3pm at Seamus’s home at Castlethird, Carrigans.

We will entrust Mary to God through the Eucharist in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham on Thursday at 2pm and lay her to rest nearby with her parents to await the resurrection of all God’s creatures.