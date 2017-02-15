+44 (0)28 8224 3444
Man held after crash charged with weekend burglaries

Posted: 11:38 am February 15, 2017
Police car sign_0435

A man arrested after a road crash near Gortin on Sunday morning has been charged in connection with burglaries in Dromore and Drumquin.

The 37-year-old has been charged with a total of seven offences including driving when unfit, using a motor vehicle without insurance, assault on police and two counts of burglary.

He is due to appear at Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday March 7. All charges are subject to review by the Public Prosecution Service.

It’s understood that the burglary charges relate to break-ins at a commercial premises in the Main Street area of Dromore and a commercial premises in the Main Street area of Drumquin, both of which occurred sometime between Saturday evening (February 11) and Sunday morning (February 12).

