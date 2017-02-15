McSHARRY, Kathleen (née McGirr) Peacefully; in the tender loving care of the staff at the Sacred Heart Home, surrounded by her family. She will be very sadly missed by her husband Cyril, family Rachel, Raymond, Ronan and Róisín, sons-in-law Harry and Jason, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, her 11 grandchildren Abby, Maria, Martha, Jessica, Bertie, Myles, Fay, Joseph, Robin, Raven and Mariah, extended family, relatives and many friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Tuesday evening from 4 o’c until 6.30 o’clock followed by Removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday at 12 o’c. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Patient’s Comfort Fund at the Sacred Heart Home.