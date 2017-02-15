+44 (0)28 8224 3444
ROBINSON, Harold

Posted: 9:44 am February 15, 2017

ROBINSON – In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather Harold Robinson, who died 6th February 2017, R.I.P.
For those who think of him today, a little prayer to Jesus say.
Sadly missed by his daughter Nicola, son-in-law Brian and grandchildren Caitlin, Sorcha and Vincent.
– Carrickmore.

  ROBINSON – In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather Harold Robinson who died 6th February 2017, R.I.P.
Deep are the memories, precious they stay, no passing of time will take them away.
Sadly missed by son Stephen, daughter-in-law Shauna and grandson Connor.
– Killyclogher.

  ROBINSON – In loving memory of a dear husband Harold, who died 6th February 2017, R.I.P.
Time passes and life goes on but from my thoughts you are never gone.
Sadly missed and always remembered by his wife Kathleen.
– Killyclogher.

