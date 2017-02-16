Locals honoured at awards ceremony

A NUMBER of local sports stars and teams were recognised at the 2016 Fermanagh and Omagh Sports Forum Sports awards.

Omagh Pastor Tim Shiels, who last year just missed out on a podium finish in the 800m at the World Masters Athletics Championship in Australia, was presented with the Outstanding Achievement award while Ulster GAA champions Tyrone picked up the Senior Sports Team of the Year honour.

Fintona’s surf queen Maia Monaghan and Loughmacrory handballer Antoin Fox were named joint winners of the Junior Sports Personality Year accolade with showjumper Clara Daly and talented young golfer Ryan McNelis sharing the Juvenile Sports Personality of the Year gong.

Omagh RDA’s Bovelle Hamilton was selected a Services To Sport winner along with Enniskillen’s veteran cyclist Kenny Boylan while Joe Graham, Fermanagh Lakers Boccia team, was honoured as Disability Coach of the Year.

