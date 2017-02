A MAN will appear in court this morning (Thursday), charged with blackmail, assault and claiming to be a member of the IRA.

The 39-year-old suspect will come before Strabane Magistrates Court alongside a 27-year-old man who is also charged with assault and blackmail.

Advertisement

The PSNI who made the arrests in the Omagh area on Monday, were granted more time to quiz the pair at a special sitting of Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday.