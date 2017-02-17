Car stolen in Omagh while family slept

AN Omagh man believes his car was stolen to order after his home was broken into last week.

Brian Mellon, whose family were all in bed at the time of the break-in, was fast asleep as a gang of burglars prowled through his home.

Mr Mellon’s Killyclogher Road house was broken into sometime between 11.30pm on Thursday, February 9 and 6.30am on Friday, February 10.

A black BMW X5 was stolen along with a wallet, a set of house keys and other items.

However, the burglars ignored possessions such as iPads as they made their escape with the car under the cover of darkness.

A few weeks earlier Mr Mellon said his daughter saw the figure of a man in their back garden, potentially “doing his homework” before last week’s theft.

This was just one of many burglaries in the Omagh area over the past few months and Mr Mellon strongly believes of a gang of thieves with local knowledge is responsible.

