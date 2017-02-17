Dergview face stiff test at Stute

HAVING nailed their place in the top six, Dergview boss Richard Clarke said the big goal for his team is to secure a promotion play-off spot.

On Saturday the Castlederg side defeated Annagh United 8-0 to make sure they finished in the top half. The top six teams now play each other home and away to battle it out for promotion.

The winners are promoted automatically while the teams finishing second and third go into a play-off to decide who will then go forward to the promotion-relegation decider against the team finishing second bottom of the Premiership.

The current fixture schedule pitched third against fourth in the first of those 10 fixtures which means Dergview travel to North West neighbours Institute, who are four points better off, tomorrow (Kick-off 3pm).

Clarke said he would have preferred an easier start but accepted that for the remainder of the season every game was a big game.

“It’s a big game for us. First and foremost my intention was to get into the top six and that immediately switches now to try and get a promotion place,” he said.

“We are facing our closest rivals straight away. It’s a tough enough start, maybe we would have preferred to play a few other games first to try and narrow the gap and get a bit closer but we have to play them home and away any way.

“In another way it’s a good game to have in that it gives us the opportunity to put the pressure on them straight away. That’ll obviously be the aim. We’re four points behind Stute with 10 matches to play, so it’s important that we don’t lose it.

The last half dozen games or more between Dergview and Stute have finished all square and another close encounter would appear to the cards.

