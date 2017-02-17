Injury-hit Accies face Inst in top-of-the-table clash

THE games are coming thick and fast for Omagh Accies and they don’t get any bigger than Saturday’s heavyweight top-of-the-table clash against league leaders Instonians at the Thomas Mellon Playing Fields.

Inst are two points better off than Omagh, who last weekend stretched their winning run by defeating neighbours Clogher Valley 17-0 at Coneywarren.

Advertisement

The Accies do have a game in hand of the city slickers and third placed Ballyclare but have been ravaged by injury in recent weeks.

The queue at the treatment room door is giving Phil Marshall sleepless nights but the coach believes his squad still possesses enough quality to see off the table-toppers.

In the corresponding fixture Omagh squeezed home 21-20 and Marshall is expecting yet another epic encounter.

“We played some superb rugby for an hour that day but in the last 20 Instonians launched an all-out assault,” he recalled.

“They’re a team with very few weaknesses and, like ourselves, like to run the ball. It’s going to be entertaining for sure.

“Both teams have had similar seasons and have dug out results in the final 10 minutes of games. That says a lot about the fitness levels.

“Both teams also have a winning mentality. We are winning games this season that we would have lost in previous seasons.

Advertisement

“I’m really looking forward to it and the warning for us is, that if we lose, then winning the title is out of our hands.”

The next few weeks will ultimately decide the destination of the Kukri Ulster Rugby Championship One. In a fortnight’s time Omagh locks horns with Ballyclare, who have also accrued 51 points, and the following weekend the Co Antrim outfit go head-to-head with Instonians.

The picture should be considerably clearer following that mouth-watering trilogy and Marshall is hoping that his injury-ravaged team is still firmly in the mix.

The very fact it still is at this stage is testament to the strength and depth currently at the club.

“I still believe that if we bring our A game to the table on Saturday we have enough to win,”added the coach.

FULL RUGBY COVERAGE IN MONDAY’S TYRONE HERALD

Accies coach tells players to refocus Accies coach Phil Marshall has told his players to lick their wounds and get their minds quickly back of...

Accies defeat Coleraine to reach Junior Cup Final OMAGH Accies are Ravenhill bound after producing a heroic defensive display to defeat Coleraine in Saturday’s Junior Cup semi-final