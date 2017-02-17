Omagh toilets damaged during late night opening trial

Vandals have scuppered a proposal to open the public toilets on Kevlin Avenue in Omagh at night-time.

Fermanagh & Omagh District Council had trialled keeping the public convenience open for longer over the Christmas period.

However, the council is now recommending that the toilets revert to the normal opening hours after damage estimated to be in the region of £1,000 was caused on New Year’s Eve.

A report to the council has stated that the estimated running costs of extending the opening hours at Kevlin Avenue and at Eden Street in Enniskillen, would be £30,500 per year.

The council also considered the use of CCTV which it said would be necessary to record anti-social behaviour and vandalism within the vicinity of the two toilets and ensure that the two sites are monitored on a 24 hours basis.

In a report to the Fermanagh and Omagh council environmental services committee, the director of Environmental Services, Kevin O’Gara, said the long-term extension of opening hours “could not be justified.”

He added that the recommendation to discontinue the longer opening hours was being made on the basis of cost, health and safety and the number of cases of vandalism over a short period.

