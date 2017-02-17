Video: Fintona fire crews rescue lamb with ‘sheep app’



We all know about fire-fighters having to rescue cats from tree’s but did you ever hear the one about them mimicking the noise of a sheep to try and save a lamb from a man-hole?

Well that is exactly what happened near Fintona on Thursday afternoon.

A two week old lamb found its way into this man-hole and then several metres down a narrow horizontal pipe, several feet underground.

Apparently there this situation was proving a bit of a “head scratcher” for the crews from Fintona Station.

Up steps Crew Commander Gallagher who tried his best mother sheep impression to coax the lamb back up the pipe. The lamb call was even captured by the rest of the crew and posted on the NIFRS West facebook page.

This manoeuvre however had limited success and the resourceful crews instead turned to modern technology and used a phone app to imitate sheep sounds to coax it out.

To the delight of all this got the lamb to turn around and come back up the pipe. Unfortunately the ordeal was still not over as the lamb didn’t come back far enough to grab it.

Finally the crews used their local knowledge to try the old fashioned method, and contacted local sheep farmer Harold Crawford, who was kind enough to assist by providing a trained sheep dog, which went up the pipe and retrieved the lamb and brought it to safety.

The fire crews thanked to Mr Crawford for his assistance, and to Crew Commander Gallagher for being a good sport and allowing them to publish the video.

The local crew also reassured everyone that throughout the lamb rescue the fire appliance was available for emergencies throughout and that they liaised with other agencies such as USPCA and only commit resources if it is warranted.