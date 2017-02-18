Big response to Joe McDermott appeal

A football jersey in memory of Joe McDermott who lost his life in a work tragedy in western Australia in November 2015 has already raised £1,800 for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

The Trust aims to alleviate the financial hardship experienced by bereaved families when they bring the bodies of their loved ones back to Ireland.

The former Sacred Heart College pupil died in a building site accident alongside a second man Gerard Bradley from Portstewart.

The launch took place at the Coach Inn, Omagh on Thursday last week and more than 600 jerseys have been ordered so far.

As Joe, who was aged 24, was a Liverpool fan, the jersey is red and yellow and bears the Merseyside team’s liverbird emblem.

On the back is the motto ‘live life to the full’ with a silhouette image of Joe from a photograph taken of him on Rossnowlagh beach holding a pint glass. It also has the initials of the charity KBRT with his nickname ‘HOSS’ on the back.

The top will feature in a fund-raising day on April 30 which will begin with a football match and later that night there will be a dinner dance.

