Ford believes Alliance gathering momentum across Tyrone

Former Alliance Party leader David Ford hadn’t even left the car park in Omagh last week before a couple of women told him local candidate Stephen Donnelly was getting their votes.

Mr Ford said this demonstration of support for the Alliance Party is evident of the wave of changing political opinion sweeping across the North at present.

Advertisement

The former Justice Minister was in Omagh town centre on Thursday afternoon to lend his support to Stephen Donnelly’s campaign.

This was followed up on Saturday when party leader Naomi Long was in town to boost ‘Team Donnelly’s’ efforts to secure an Assembly seat in West Tyrone.

Speaking to this newspaper, Mr Ford highlighted that the eight months of opposition has shown up the cracks and frailties of the institutions being led jointly by DUP and Sinn Féin.

“For the first time in a while we have been running serious campaigns in three constituencies that cover Tyrone,” said Mr Ford.

“It is evident there is an Alliance vote here in Omagh. I hadn’t even my parking ticket paid for before two ladies approached me to express their disappointment in the bigger parties they have previously voted for and said they were certainly prepared to vote for Stephen.

“That is demonstrative of the mood swing I have witnessed right across Northern Ireland in Antrim, Belfast, Enniskillen and Omagh over the past week.”

Advertisement

During the walk around Omagh, ‘Team Donnelly’ were also joined by former Omagh town Councillor Ann Gormley.

Talking to the public Mr Ford encouraged those traditional Alliance voters of the past to place their vote in Stephen.

At the age of 21, Stephen is contesting his fourth election as an Alliance candidate.

He believes more and more people see him as a viable alternative.

“People are frustrated with the two largest parties and that is clear,” he said.

“What I have picked up since we started canvassing a couple of weeks ago, is the openness to new and fresh ideas that the Alliance Party and Naomi Long are offering.

“We are very positive and encouraged by the response we have received and we hope to engage with as many people as possible over the next few weeks because we do want to offer a positive liberal alternative that is based on honesty, respect and equality.”