Omagh flood alleviation scheme has been deferred

Plans to carry out a Flood Alleviation Scheme in the Omagh area have been deferred by the Rivers Agency, sparking confusion and uncertainty over other developments.

The project was to have included major work in re-aligning the River Strule close to the proposed Strule Education Campus. This would have seen the river course being straightened to accelerate the flow and prevent a build-up of water.

However, the Environmental Services committee of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has now been told that the work – due to be completed in four different phases – will not be going ahead at the moment because of the ‘potential negative impact’ on the new campus.

It is understood that the phase one re-alignment scheme is close to where playing fields and changing facilities are to be built for the new education campus.

Members of the committee were informed of the decision by officials of the Rivers Agency at an informal meeting in January.

But expressing her concern about the move, Independent councillor, Sorcha McAnespy, has told the Ulster Herald that the decision appeared to be a “unilateral one” between the Rivers Agency, the Education Authority and the Department for Infrastructure.

“It’s an absolute disgrace that this important scheme for Omagh is being deferred by the Rivers Agency and won’t now be proceeding on the schedule originally expected,” she said.

“Surely, it would be better to carry out this work now when the construction of the Strule Education Campus is ongoing? If we wait, then the costs and remit of the scheme may be more extensive than is the case at the moment.”

DECISION

The council has decided to write to the Infrastructure Minister, Chris Hazzard, asking that the decision to defer the Flood Alleviation works for the Omagh area to be reversed.

In response to the Ulster Herald, the Department of Infrastructure said they remained committed to the scheme.

“In developing the appraisal it became evident that the proposal to realign the River Strule would have very significant environmental impacts,” said a spokesperson.

“This, along with some other delivery issues, introduced an unacceptable level of risk to the ‘Flagship’ project and so it is therefore not possible to accelerate phase one of the flood scheme, however it remains on DfIRivers’ priority list for capital projects.”

At last week’s monthly meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, councillors were critical of plans to forge ahead with the Riverside Walk project, which could be ripped up at a later date when the Flood Alleviation Project is eventually delivered.

The Riverside Walk project will link up the Strathroy and Derry Road areas. It had been hoped that the realignment of the river would be completed prior to the new walkway.

