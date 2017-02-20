Carrickmore artist presents solo exhibition



Carrickmore artist Olwyn Colgan will showcase her new collection of paintings entitled ‘The Journey’ at the Strule Art Centre, Omagh over the next fortnight.

The exhibition, which was officially launched on Friday night, includes a selection of over 30 of Olwyn’s paintings put together over the past decade.

Currently living and working in Dublin, Olwyn is best known for her dynamic and surreal, abstract works which often combine acrylic paint with collage and mixed media.

Advertisement

However, her earliest work was inspired by beautiful local scenery from places such as Tyrone and Donegal which then developed into more figurative images inspired by Olwyn’s fashion background.

She graduated in Fashion and Textiles at Belfast in 1995 and then pursued a career in London, briefly working at Christian Dior before designing for fashion companies Cyberdog and Sue Rowe.

In 2000 she moved back to Ireland and moved into a fine art tradition. Olwyn studied painting, drawing… bringing illustration skills into her work and also powerful dynamics from her fashion background and culture.

Olwyn’s themes are often drawn from day-to-day life, including portraits, landscapes, and interiors, in which she generates visual images expressing individual identities through emotions and moods, but also combines dream-like realism and eerie subject matter.

Looking forward to displaying her work in Omagh, the former Dean Maguirc College pupil said, “This will be my first exhibition in Omagh and my second ever following an exhibition I had in Dublin.

“I wanted to bring the art home to where my journey began and where a lot of the paintings were inspired.”

Advertisement

She continued, “There will be about 35 pieces on display. There is a lot of abstract work and some collages with each piece telling a story.

“My earlier work was more based on local scenes, seascapes and country scenes around Tyrone and Donegal so there is a bit of a mix. It is nice to have a variety.”