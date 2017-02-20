Death threat to controversial Tyrone election candidate

CONTROVERSIAL election candidate Susan-Anne White has expressed fears for her safety after threatening comments were posted on social media.

The Trillick based independent who espouses biblical values, is standing in the West Tyrone constituency.

The messages were posted on Facebook amid a lengthy series of comments under a link to an interview Mrs White gave to the UH – watch the video here.

An initial comment from a female poster tagged a male user stating “your next target.”

The male replied “assassination.”

“This is not the first death threat I have had,” she said.

“There have been comments in previous elections saying I should be hunted down and killed, that I should be hung drawn and quartered, that I should be hanged.”

