Omagh PSNI officers hailed for helping suicidal man

THE actions of PSNI officers who helped find care for a suicidal man detected drink-driving, have been hailed by a leading mental health charity.

Last week, the police were called to an address in Omagh, by a brother of the man who had just been told to leave his family home.

It emerged that police were required to take the man back to custody, after a hospital deemed him fit to be held in custody on a drink-driving charge.

Officers were so concerned for his well-being, that after the case was dealt with in court, they sought assistance from a different hospital and transported him there once he was released from custody.

“It is very clear that these officers have went over and above what may have been expected of them, and they have really followed through with this man to ensure his safety,” said Cherry Cantrell, from the Aware mental health charity.

