Omagh couple battered by gang of eight men

An Omagh couple were subjected to a horrific unprovoked attack by a gang of up to eight men in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Dwayne Bratton and his fiancée Sinead McAleer were punched and kicked by the men who emerged from an entry on George Street close to the courthouse.

The couple who received facial injuries and bruising to their bodies said they plan to leave Omagh due to the trauma of the beatings they received.

The incident happened around 2am as the couple walked home from Main Street.

Meanwhile it has emerged that a woman and her partner were attacked by a gang of men and women in nearby John Street on Wednesday (8th) night.

The incident occurred just before midnight and a 19-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assault was later released on police bail pending further enquiries.

