+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeHeadlines

Omagh couple battered by gang of eight men

Posted: 8:50 am February 21, 2017
By Ronan McSherry
r.mcsherry@ulsterherald.com
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
THD-001-200217
An Omagh couple were subjected to a horrific unprovoked attack by a gang of up to eight men in the early hours of Saturday morning.   
 
Dwayne Bratton and his fiancée Sinead McAleer were punched and kicked by the men who emerged from an entry on George Street close to the courthouse.
 
The couple who received facial injuries and bruising to their bodies said they plan to leave Omagh due to the trauma of the beatings they received.  
 
The incident happened around 2am as the couple walked home from Main Street.
 
Meanwhile it has emerged that a woman and her partner were attacked by a gang of men and women in nearby John Street on Wednesday (8th) night.
 
The incident occurred just before midnight and a 19-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assault was later released on police bail pending further enquiries. 
 
Read the full story in this week’s Tyrone Herald which is in the shops NOW, or subscribe to our digital version here
 
We also have full coverage of all the weekend sport, Omagh High School Formal, St Ciaran’s, Ballygawley 50th celebrations and much more
 
 
Posted: 8:50 am February 21, 2017
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookPin on Pinterest
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW