Omagh man ‘stormed into gym demanding cash for the IRA’

AN OMAGH man who allegedly stormed into a gym and demanded money for the IRA before assaulting another man, has been remanded on bail.

Gavin Coyle (40) of Mullaghmore Drive appeared at Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday alongside co-accused Matthew McLean (27) from Glenpark Road, Omagh.

Both are charged with assault and blackmail, whilst Coyle is facing a further charge of professing to belong to a proscribed organisation, namely the IRA.

Advertisement

As well as demanding a sum of £5,000 the defendants were said to beat the man about the head despite being aware that he had previously suffered a brain injury.

Read the full story in this week’s Tyrone Herald which is in the shops NOW or subscribe to our digital edition here…

Click play to see what else we have in this week’s Tyrone Herald….