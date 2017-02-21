Search is on for Miss NI in Tyrone

The race to become the next Miss Northern Ireland will commence this week. In total there will be a dozen qualifying rounds over the next couple of months with three heats taking place in Tyrone.

The first will see Miss Omagh crowned in Sallys this Friday, February 24.

The following weekend the competition rolls into Cookstown with Sense the venue on Saturday, March 4.

The last Tyrone heat takes place in McAleer’s in Dungannon on Friday, April 7.

Alison Clarke, ACA Models MD and license holder of Miss World Northern Ireland was thrilled to launch this year’s competition recently with new title sponsor Insanity Tan.

The gala final will be held on May 15 at the Europa Hotel which will be hosted by former Miss Northern Ireland and television presenter Zoe Salmon and Q radio’s Stephen Clements.

Prizes include an all expenses trip to Miss World final, evening wear from Blush, bespoke personal training package from Think Fit, spray tanning from Insanity Tan, a modelling contract from ACA Models, beauty treatments from Bronze Tanning and Beauty, a Fiat 500 car from Donnelly Group for the year and a bespoke crown from Nichola Ruby as well as a makeup package from Paddy McGurgans Makeup Pro Stores.

Event organisers are seeking ambitious stylish young women aged between 17-24-years-old from all parts of Northern Ireland to compete for the crown in May.

• Entrants can enter online at www.missnorthernireland.co.uk or they can send a photograph with their name, address and telephone number to The Insanity Tan Miss World Northern Ireland Contest, 381 Beersbridge Road, Belfast, BT5 5DT.