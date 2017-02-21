TUV leader believes A5 money better spent in Scotland

TUV leader Jim Allister believes local export businesses will benefit more from a road improvement scheme in Scotland than by “raping” the Tyrone countryside to make the A5 dual carriageway.

Mr Allister addressed this issue while in Omagh on Friday morning to support the campaign of West Tyrone TUV candidate Charlie Chittick.

With almost four times the amount of exports leaving Northern Ireland in the direction of Great Britain than to the south, Mr Allister told the Tyrone Herald that improving the Stranraer to Carlisle route will be more beneficial economically.

He said, “The A5 does need upgrading. It does not need the lavish scheme that is going to rape so much of the countryside that is being proposed.

“Northern Ireland sends £8.3 billion of goods every year to Great Britain compared to £2.3 billion to the Republic of Ireland. So it is pretty clear that almost four times the trade goes to Great Britain, so the roads network that carries that in the main is the Stranraer to Carlisle road.”

